Sheffield shooting victim died of 'aspiration pneumonia,' coroner rules

Asif Mohammed, 44, was found unconscious at his home in Gleadless on August 27, 2021 before he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An inquest held at Sheffield Coroner's Court on May 5 (Thursday) also heard that Mr Mohammed was a victim of a shooting and received a gunshot wound to his leg a week before his death.

Detective Michelle Fox, based at Attercliffe police station, said Mr Mohammed had some involvement with the police on August 20.

She said he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and was given bail, and three people were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.

Gunshot wound did not contribute to his death

Det Constable Fox, who was one of the interviewing officers, said she was told Mr Mohammed had an 'addictive personality' and he would hide his medication, one of which was pregabalin, used to treat epilepsy or neuropathic pain.

A report from a pathologist into his death indicated that Mr Mohammed had severe aspiration pneumonia, which occurs when gastric contents and saliva are inhaled into the airways and into the lungs – often happening when people are unresponsive.

The post mortem examination also indicated the gunshot wound did not cause or contribute to his death in any way.

His blood also contained cocaine, amphetamine, heroin, amitriptyline (antidepressant) which was taken at a therapeutic level, cannabis, pregabalin and naproxen (painkiller),

Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden said there wasn't an excess of drugs in his system, which indicated that he may have taken them all together and they reacted with each other to depress his breathing, causing him unconscious.

She said: "When he is sick, he's not able to use his natural body reflexes to stop that going into his lungs. I think it's the combination of what he took that had an overwhelming effect on his body."

Mrs Rawden then concluded that Mr Mohammed's death was drug related after ingesting heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.