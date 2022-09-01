Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure will be between J34 and J35 on both the northbound and southbound sides of the motorway and will begin at 10.00pm tonight.

The section of the A1(M) to be closed tonight near Sheffield is between J34 and J35.

It will re-open again at 6.00am tomorrow morning, with a diversion in place to navigate traffic around the closure.