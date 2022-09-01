Sheffield Motorway closure: Section of A1(M) near Sheffield and Doncaster to be closed overnight
A section of the A1(M) is to be closed overnight for carriageway improvements, National Highways has announced.
The closure will be between J34 and J35 on both the northbound and southbound sides of the motorway and will begin at 10.00pm tonight.
It will re-open again at 6.00am tomorrow morning, with a diversion in place to navigate traffic around the closure.
National Highways said on their website the information can change at the last minute, meaning it could be worth commuters double-checking before leaving tomorrow morning.