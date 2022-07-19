Stagecoach Supertram announced the suspension of the service on Twitter just a few moments ago.

A spokesperson said: “Due to extreme heat and the risk of damage to overhead lines, all services are now suspended for the remainder of today

“We will provide further updates later today regarding service tomorrow.”

Sheffield's tram service has been suspended for the rest of the day today (Tuesday, July 19) due to the 'extreme heat'

The Met Office confirmed that the record for the UK’s hottest ever temperature has been broken twice already today (Tuesday, July 19), with a high of of 39.1C recorded in Charlwood, Surrey at 10.40am, only for an even higher temperature of 40.2C to be recorded at London Heathrow at 12.50pm.

Sheffield has also experienced its hottest day since records began in 1882, with a temperature of 37.1C recorded at 1pm today.