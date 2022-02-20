Sheffield flooding: M1 closed and caused 3.9-mile tailbacks
The M1 northbound is congested with traffic after the motorway was closed due to flooding, resulting in 3.9-mile tailbacks.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:18 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:18 pm
National Highways said the motorway was earlier shut between junction 31 for Sheffield and junction 32 for Doncaster.
The lanes have now reopened but the congestion is still causing delays of 25 minutes above usual journey times.
Meanwhile, the M1 northbound between junction 31 Worksop and junction 32 Sheffield remains closed due to flooding.
A number of flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield today.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield flooding: River Don breaches bank in Sheffield city centre as rain con...