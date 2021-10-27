Sheffield Council’s co-operative executive made the historic decision to introduce a Clean Air Zone in a special meeting at the Town Hall yesterday afternoon.

The charging zone will cover the inner ring road and city centre, including Park Square and the A61 / Parkway junction and it will be enforced using automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Sheffield Clean Air Zone map showing where the most polluting vehicles will be charged under Sheffield Council plans for the city centre. © Crown copyright and database rights 2021 OS licence number 100018816.

You can find Sheffield Council’s interactive Clean Air Zone map showing all affected roads here: https://sheffieldcc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=209bfe53e5b34c06878e0f0d6c39ee88

Taxis and LGVs that do not meet the emission standard will be charged £10 a day and coaches, buses and HGVs will be charged £50 a day to drive in the zone.

Drivers will need to have Euro 6 diesel or Euro 4 petrol engines to avoid the charge.

Just under £24 million was given to deliver Sheffield and Rotherham’s Clean Air Plans. Of that, £3.5 million was allocated from the implementation fund, which will be used for setting up the charging zone and road schemes, and £20.4 million from the Clean Air Fund, which will be used to help drivers upgrade.

A consultation focusing on this financial support will start in November.