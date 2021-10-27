Sheffield Clean Air Zone map: where vehicles will be charged
Drivers of the most polluting buses, taxis, vans and lorries will have to pay a daily charge to drive in zone covering Sheffield city centre from next year.
Sheffield Council’s co-operative executive made the historic decision to introduce a Clean Air Zone in a special meeting at the Town Hall yesterday afternoon.
The charging zone will cover the inner ring road and city centre, including Park Square and the A61 / Parkway junction and it will be enforced using automatic number plate recognition cameras.
You can find Sheffield Council’s interactive Clean Air Zone map showing all affected roads here: https://sheffieldcc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=209bfe53e5b34c06878e0f0d6c39ee88
Taxis and LGVs that do not meet the emission standard will be charged £10 a day and coaches, buses and HGVs will be charged £50 a day to drive in the zone.
Drivers will need to have Euro 6 diesel or Euro 4 petrol engines to avoid the charge.
Just under £24 million was given to deliver Sheffield and Rotherham’s Clean Air Plans. Of that, £3.5 million was allocated from the implementation fund, which will be used for setting up the charging zone and road schemes, and £20.4 million from the Clean Air Fund, which will be used to help drivers upgrade.
A consultation focusing on this financial support will start in November.
Private cars and motorbikes will not be charged and there are a number of other exemptions for vehicles such as those used by charities, emergency services, the military and for agricultural work.