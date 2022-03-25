New data – researched by focus group Moneybarn – has shown how many motorists were hit with fines for making the mistake of driving in one of Sheffield’s bus lanes.

It shows how the city council made £708,791 from bus lane fines alone during the financial year of 2020/21, taken from 42,906 individual penalties.

More than 6,750 people have signed a petition opposing plans for 12-hour bus lanes on Ecclesall and Abbeydale roads.

It means Sheffield ranks sixth out of UK cities for the number of fines handed out, where Manchester came first with 116,862 tickets.

However, Sheffield made far less revenue out of its bus fines compared to other cities.

For example, Lambeth handed out only 4,000 more tickets than Sheffield, but made nearly four times as much off the back of it – racking up £2.73 million in fines.

Sheffield City Council has been contacted for a comment.

It has been coldly received by businesses on both major roads, leading to a petition with more than 7,500 signatures opposing the plans being presented at a full council meeting in February, saying it would “butcher” small businesses.