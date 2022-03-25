In shocking dashcam footage made available to The Star, the car, believed to be a blue Vauxhall Corsa ran through a pelican crossing on Greenland Road, Darnall.

A man, who did not want to be identified, expressed his shock as he caught the incident on his dashcam at around 8.50am today, Friday, March 25.

He said: "I was just in the area after dropping off my child to school and I stopped the car just before the light turned red.

"I saw a woman pushing a child in a stroller waiting to cross and as they were crossing, this car just sped through the red light, narrowly missing them.

"The woman looked absolutely terrified. If she walked any faster, it could have been fatal for both of them.

"I just thought I'd share this video to raise awareness as there are a lot of reckless drivers out there.”

He said the car was heading towards Prince of Wales Road.

In some cases, driving through a red light costs lives.

In Sheffield, a 28-year-old woman Naomi Colcomb died after a driver sped through a red light on St Mary’s Gate in a hit-and-run incident in the early hours of October 13, 2018.