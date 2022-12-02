On Twitter, the bus operator announced the 18 service and 98 Service will be diverted due to “vandalism against our buses”. They said in a service update: “18 Services are diverted via Herries Road/Wordsworth Avenue/Southey Green Road & Halifax Road in both directions. 98 Services are diverted via the 97 route in both directions.”

This is the second night in a row vandals in Sheffield have forced First to divert their routes and subsequently not serve some stops. Last night, the No. 24 service was diverted due to vandalism on Castlebeck Avenue and Spinkhill Avenue. This was in place until the end of service that night, First have not specified ifthis is the case with the diversions this evening.