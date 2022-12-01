Sheffield buses: Vandals force First to divert Sheffield route 24 until the end of service
First Buses have announced the No.24 buses between Woodhouse and Bradway will be diverted away from their usual routes due to vandals.
The operator announced the changes on Twitter, putting the diversion down to “further acts of vandalism against our service on Castlebeck Avenue (Lidl) & Spinkhill Avenue”, as buses continue to find themselves targeted by vandals. Buses have been diverted in both directions until the end of the service tonight “via Harborough Ave, Chadwick Rd, Hastiler Rd South (fish ponds), Richmond Rd & Stradbroke Rd”.