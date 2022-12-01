The operator announced the changes on Twitter, putting the diversion down to “further acts of vandalism against our service on Castlebeck Avenue (Lidl) & Spinkhill Avenue”, as buses continue to find themselves targeted by vandals. Buses have been diverted in both directions until the end of the service tonight “via Harborough Ave, Chadwick Rd, Hastiler Rd South (fish ponds), Richmond Rd & Stradbroke Rd”.