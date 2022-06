Stagecoach Yorkshire this morning, Saturday, June 11, revealed that a number of routes had been hit by the shortages. The operator has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

Below are the services affected.

Route 1 services not operating: 08.26 Batemoor to High Green, 10.00 High Green to Batemoor & 11.28 Batemoor to Ecclesfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus operator Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Sheffield due to staff shortages

Route SL1 services not operating: 09.32 & the 10.30 from Middlewood Park & Ride

Route 88 services not running: 13.30 Ecclesfield-Bents Green, 14.25 Bents Green-Ecclesfield, 13.45 Ecclesfield-Bents Green, 14.40 Bents Green-Ecclesfield, 14.15 Ecclesfield-Bents Green, 15.10 Bents Green to Ecclesfield, 16.24 Ecclesfield to Bents Green & 17.19 Bents Green to Ecclesfield.