Snow in Sheffield: weather causes closures on M1

There are closures on the M1 near Sheffield due to the snow.

By Lloyd Bent
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 7:45 am

One lane is closed on the M1 southbound between junction 35A Sheffield and 35 Rotherham.

Meabnwhile, on the northbound side, there is a lane closure between J35A and J36 (Hoyland).

Traffic is moving slower than normal due to the closed lanes. No incidents have been reported.

The M1 has a closure between J35A and J35

There is not yet any indication of when the lanes will reopen.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for much of South Yorkshire, including Sheffield.

