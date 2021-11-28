Snow in Sheffield: weather causes closures on M1

One lane is closed on the M1 southbound between junction 35A Sheffield and 35 Rotherham.

Meabnwhile, on the northbound side, there is a lane closure between J35A and J36 (Hoyland).

Traffic is moving slower than normal due to the closed lanes. No incidents have been reported.

The M1 has a closure between J35A and J35

There is not yet any indication of when the lanes will reopen.