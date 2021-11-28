Snow in Sheffield: weather causes closures on M1
There are closures on the M1 near Sheffield due to the snow.
One lane is closed on the M1 southbound between junction 35A Sheffield and 35 Rotherham.
Meabnwhile, on the northbound side, there is a lane closure between J35A and J36 (Hoyland).
Traffic is moving slower than normal due to the closed lanes. No incidents have been reported.
There is not yet any indication of when the lanes will reopen.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for much of South Yorkshire, including Sheffield.