The X57 bus route is currently operated by Hulleys of Baslow, and runs between Sheffield, Ladybower Reservoir, Glossop and Manchester.

Under the company’s current plans, the route will be withdrawn from January 9, 2022 because it has not attracted enough passengers to make it viable.

Hulleys are to scrap their Sheffield to Manchester X57 service, which goes via Ladybower and the Snake Pass

The 257 bus route will increase its frequency to hourly between Ladybower reservoir and Sheffield, in order to replace lost capacity on the route.

Hulleys confirmed that the route would be coming to an end on its website

The firm stated: “This was a very difficult and even emotional decision to take but, for a myriad of reasons, ultimately the passenger numbers weren’t quite there.

"We feel that, despite a number of obstacles, we have given the service every opportunity to develop and succeed but, unfortunately, good will and kind words don’t pay the bills.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “I am really disappointed that the X57 bus service will be withdrawn from January.

“This service was a useful addition to our public transport network, providing an easy and efficient link to Manchester, Manchester Airport and Sheffield, whilst also promoting tourism to Ladybower Reservoir.

“I live locally in Glossop, and I am committed to fighting for better local public transport for our area.