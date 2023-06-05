They are there to speed up Sheffield’s bus services.

But city residents have told of their frustration over bus lanes continuing to operate in the city at a time they feel bus services are seen being cut back.

We asked readers on our Facebook page if they loved or loathed bus lanes, and if they felt there should be more or fewer of them.

And the reaction saw many readers express their frustrations.

Sheffield residents have told of their frustration over bus lanes continuing to operate in the city at a time they feel bus services are seen being cut back. PIcture shows a bus lane on Ecclesall Road.

Lynne Carroll said: “Bus lanes? I'd be happier if we had buses to use them, buses from all parts of Sheffield not just 'profitable' routes. Then we could justifiably call it a 'bus service' instead of the current breaking of the Trades Description Act we have now.”

Pat Gibson made a similar point, adding: “Definitely less, if you take into account that bus services are the worst I’ve known them to be. So many buses missing, cancelled. Miles upon miles of empty lanes. Just for buses. Hence bumper to bumper in all the other lanes at peak hours.”

Paula Hartley agreed. She said: “We don’t have buses so why have bus lanes? Worst bus service in country.”

Others felt ditching them would help the city centre.

Mark Murfin said: “They’re better than bike lanes but that's it. Let the cars back into town and put some life in the place.”

Others were unhappy with the fines that have been linked to them.

Colin Woodcock said: “Terrible ‘cash traps’ that spring up all the time and are just adding to the reasons NOT to visit the city centre any more. Why would you?”

Daniel Bailey said: “I'm not a fan, especially in Sheffield where I was once (unknowingly) caught in the bus lane and fined.”

David Allen added: “Nightmare and almost a trap in unfamiliar routes around Sheffield. Almost discourages me to bother.”

Why some love Sheffield’s bus lanes

But some had plenty of reasons to love them.

Steve Payne said: “Love them when they are not active and you can just drive past the queue of people who don't read the signs.”

Grant Garfitt said: “When on the bus, love (them). Are they faster than the tram? I always wonder.”