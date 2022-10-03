The services affect most parts of the city and range from route changes and timetable alterations to different operators taking over routes and service withdrawals.

They were introduced yesterday, but are likely to be seen by most users from today. Some, where an operator for the service has not yet been found, will come into place in the future.

Over 60 of Sheffield’s bus services see changes come into place today under the latest wave of cuts to services.

The changes were criticised last week by politicians, who described them as cuts and called for action.

Here is the list of the Sheffield services which are affected:

> 1a; First; Chapeltown - Sheffield - Hemsworth: Route and timetable changes. Will operate between Herdings (Raeburn Road) and Sheffield via Blackstock Road and East Bank Road.

> 6; Stagecoach; Sheffield – Millhouses: Timetable and route changes. Service 6 is re-routed to serve Greystones and Bents Green to partially replace First service 83.

> 8; First/TM Travel; Birley – Sheffield – Ecclesfield: Route and timetable changes. Service 8 is curtailed to Birley Tram Station. Evening and Sunday services will be operated by TM Travel and only run Sheffield - Birley.

> 8; TM Travel; Crystal Peaks – Birley: Replaces Monday - Saturday daytime First service 8 between Crystal Peaks and Birley. Will operate hourly, Mon-Sat daytimes.

> 8a; First; Crystal Peaks – Sheffield – Ecclesfield: Service 8a is withdrawn. All journeys will now run as service 8.

> 8a; TM Travel; Crystal Peaks – Birley: Replaces Monday - Saturday daytime First service 8a between Crystal Peaks and Birley. Will operate hourly, Mon-Sat daytimes.

> 9;TM Travel; Sheffield – Darnall – Littledale: Change of operator to TM Travel, with a minor route change to serve Sheffield Interchange. Monday - Saturday daytime frequency increased to every 45 minutes.

> 9a; TM Travel; Sheffield – Darnall – Manor Top: Change of operator to TM Travel with minor changes to the timetable.

> 10; Operator tbc; Manor Top – Nether Edge – Sheffield – Manor Top: No operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 10a; Operator tbc; Manor Top – Sheffield – Nether Edge – Manor Top: No operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 11; First; Sheffield – Herdings: New service introduced, operating up to every 15 minutes Mon-Sat and 30 minutes on Sunday daytimes. Will operate from Herdings (Raeburn Road) via Leighton Road & Heeley Green.> 18; First; Sheffield – Norton Lees – Meadowhall – Hillsborough: Timetable changes. No operator yet found for Saturday service.> 20; First; Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Hemsworth: Timetable changes.

> 21; Stagecoach/TM Travel; Rotherham – Harthill: New service partially replacing services 26, 27, 29 & 29a between Rotherham, Whiston, Swallownest, Kiveton Park & Harthill. Will operate hourly, daily. Monday - Saturday daytime service will be provided by Stagecoach. Evening and Sunday service will be provided by TM Travel.

> 24; First; Low Edges – Sheffield – Woodhouse: Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will increase to every 15 minutes. Service 24 will not serve Bradway on an evening and Sundays.> 25; First; Sheffield – Woodhouse: First service 25 is withdrawn.

> 25; Stagecoach; Bradway – Sheffield – Woodhouse: Route and timetable changes to Monday - Saturday daytimes. All journeys will now terminate at Bradway, Old Mother Redcap - no longer serving the Longford Estate. Late evening journeys introduced between City and Woodhouse, daily.

> 27; First; Rotherham – Crystal Peaks: Withdrawn. partially replaced by service 21.

> 29a; TM Travel; Rotherham – Harthill: Re-numbered to 21, with minor changes to timetable.> 31; TM Travel; Sheffield – Loxley: New service operating between Sheffield and Loxley via Upperthorpe and Hillsborough, to partially replace services 52a and 135. Will operate up to 60-70 minutes, Monday - Saturday daytimes.

> 32; Operator tbc; Sheffield – Firth Park: No operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Service resumption date to be confirmed. For Standon Road, Wincobank and Grimesthorpe see service 137.

> 35a; Operator tbc; Chapeltown – Thorncliffe Industrial Estate: No operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 41; First/TM Travel; Sheffield – Frecheville: Some journeys will be operated by TM Travel during the daytime Monday - Saturday. No Sunday operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Sunday service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 44; Stagecoach; Sheffield – Dronfield – Chesterfield: Timetable changes and a minor route change to serve Prospect Road in Old Whittington.

> 50/50a; Stagecoach; Sheffield – Eckington – Chesterfield: Services 50/50a will serve all stops between Sheffield and Birley.

> 51; First; Lodge Moor - Sheffield - Charnock: Tmetable changes.

> 52; Stagecoach; Hillsborough – Sheffield – Woodhouse: Timetable changes.

> 52a; First; Hillsborough – Sheffield – Woodhouse: Curtailed to operate between Woodhouse and Hillsborough only. Service into Wisewood & Loxley will be partially provided by services 31, 61 & 62. Evening journeys are withdrawn.

> 56; First; Nether Edge – Sheffield – Wybourn: Timetable changes.

> 57; First; Sheffield – Stocksbridge: Service 57 is withdrawn.

> 57 Stocksbridge Flyer; Stagecoach; Sheffield – Stocksbridge: New half hourly service, named the 57 Stocksbridge Flyer, replacing Supertram Link SL1/SL1a services, with an extension through to Sheffield City Centre. Evenings and Sundays will operate hourly. Some journeys will operate via Worrall village as service 57a. Journeys on 57 will use Middlewood Road only and will not serve Dykes Hall Road. Timetable to follow.

> 59; Operator tbc; Hillsborough – Oughtibridge: No operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 61; Stagecoach; Hillsborough – Bradfield: Monday - Saturday service will continue to be operated by Stagecoach. No Sunday operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Sunday service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 62; Stagecoach; Hillsborough – Bradfield: Monday - Saturday service will continue to be operated by Stagecoach. No Sunday operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Sunday service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 72/72a; Stagecoach; Chapeltown – Hoyland – Manvers: ‘Minor’ route and timetable changes to serve Olympus Way at Hoyland Common.

> 73; First; Sheffield – Treeton – Rotherham: Timetable changes. SYMCA re-issuing contracts for Saturday service. Saturday service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 74a; First; Sheffield – Waverley – Rotherham: Service 74a is withdrawn. Partially replaced by First services 73 and 208.

> 75; First; Shiregreen – Sheffield – Batemoor: Timetable changes.

> 76; First; Shiregreen – Sheffield – Low Edges: Timetable changes.

> 80; Stagecoach; Sheffield – Crystal Peaks – Killamarsh – Chesterfield: Timetable changes.> 81; First; Stannington – Sheffield – Dore: Timetable changes.

> 82; First; Stannington – Sheffield – Millhouses: Timetable changes.

> 83; First; Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Bents Green: Service 83 is withdrawn. Partially replaced by Stagecoach service 83a between Ecclesfield & Hunters Bar, and Stagecoach service 6 between Sheffield and Bents Green.

> 83; Stagecoach; Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Bents Green: Service 83 is withdrawn – see service 83a.

> 83a; Stagecoach; Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Fulwood: Monday - Saturday frequency increased to every 30 minutes during the daytime. New Sunday service introduced, operating hourly Sunday daytimes. SYMCA re-issuing contracts for daily evening trips. Service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 86; First; Sheffield – Chapeltown: Service 86 is withdrawn. Replaced by additional evening trips on Stagecoach service 86.

> 86; Stagecoach; Sheffield – Chapeltown: Additional evening trips introduced.

> 95/95a; First; Meadowhall – Sheffield – Walkley: Timetable changes.

> 97; First; Hillsborough – Sheffield – Totley: Timetable changes.

> 98; First; Hillsborough – Sheffield – Totley Brook: Timetable changes.

> 120; First; Fulwood – Sheffield – Crystal Peaks – Halfway: Timetable changes, with late evening trips withdrawn after approx. 21:30.> 120; Stagecoach; Fulwood – Sheffield –Crystal Peaks – Halfway: Timetable changes on late evenings and on Sundays.> 135; Stagecoach; Rotherham – Chapeltown: Curtailed to operate between Rotherham and Chapeltown only. For journeys between Sheffield and Hillsborough, see new TM Travel service 31. Service 135 will now be operated by Stagecoach and operate hourly, Monday - Saturday daytimes. The service will operate along Wortley Road rather than Ferham Road/Kimberworth Road. No Evening or Sunday operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Evening and Sunday service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 135a; First; Rotherham – Chapeltown: Withdrawn and is replaced by service 135.

> 137; Stagecoach; Rotherham – Blackburn – Meadowhall – Sheffield: Extended to operate through to Sheffield via Standon Road and Grimesthorpe. The service will now be operated by Stagecoach and operate hourly, Monday - Saturday daytimes. No Evening or Sunday operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Evening and Sunday service resumption date to be confirmed.

> 181; TM Travel; Sheffield – Dore:Change of operator to TM Travel. No changes to route or timetable.

> 208; First; Sheffield – Meadowhall – Whiston: Timetable changes.

> 218; TM Travel; Sheffield – Bakewell: Timetable changes. Discussions ongoing with Derbyshire County Council regarding Winter Sunday timetable provision. This change will take place on October 30.

> 256; Hulleys of Baslow; Sheffield – Castleton: Withdrawn.

> 257; Hulleys of Baslow; Sheffield – Bakewell: Timetable changes with Monday - Saturday daytime service increased to hourly. On Sundays buses will run between Sheffield and Bamford Station, with some journeys additionally serving Fairholmes Visitor Centre.> 258; Hulleys of Baslow; Sheffield – Bakewell: Withdrawn.

> 271; Hulleys of Baslow; Sheffield – Castleton: Timetable changes.

> 272; Hulleys of Baslow; Sheffield – Castleton: Timetable changes.

> A1; Cawthornes; Sheffield – Waverley – Meadowhall: Remains as present. SYMCA seeking supplier for additional journeys.

> M17; Operator tbc; Dore – Jordanthorpe: No operator yet found. SYMCA re-issuing contracts. Service resumption date to be confirmed.

> SL1/SL1a; Stagecoach; Middlewood – Stocksbridge: Withdrawn. See service 57 Stocksbridge Flyer.

> X1; First; Sheffield – Meadowhall – Rotherham – Maltby: Timetable changes.Service reduced to every 15 minutes Monday - Saturday combined with service X10. Most trips will now run to/from Sheffield, Moorfoot.

> X5; First; Sheffield – Dinnington: Timetable changes.

> X7; TM Travel; Sheffield – Maltby: New service replacing Powells, Monday - Friday commuter trips between Sheffield and Maltby via Wickersley.

> X10; First; Sheffield – Meadowhall – Rotherham – Maltby: Route and timetable changes. Service reduced to every 15 minutes Monday - Saturday combined with service X1. Most trips will now run to/from Sheffield, Moorfoot. Service will no longer serve Markfield Drive in Flanderwell. Use alternative stops on Fleming Way or Flanderwell Lane. Markfield Drive will continue to be served by Cawthornes service 3.

> X54; First; Sheffield – Treeton – Harthill: Change of operator to TM Travel with timetable changes.

> X54; TM Travel; Sheffield – Treeton – Harthill: Saturday hourly daytime service introduced, in addition to Sunday daytime service.

> X55; First; Sheffield – Dinnington: Withdrawn.

> X74; Cawthornes; Sheffield – Tinsley Park – Rotherham: Change of operator to Cawthornes, with timetable changes. The 0710 service X74 Monday-Friday departure from Sheffield Interchange will temporarily not operate for the foreseeable future. Use alternative services (The X74 previous trip departs at 0640 or TM Travel X54 to Catcliffe/Waverley departs at 0740).