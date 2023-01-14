The force said the car was found by PC Thorndyke on January 12 in a “confusing display of vehicle abandonment”. The car could be seen empty, not only in a bad place as it was on a street corner, but also nearly in the middle of the road, due to the fairly large gap between the car and the pavement. It was also right in front of a dropped kerb, which could have caused some issues for nearby pedestrians.
In a post on twitter accompanying the images, the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Tiny car, lots of space, inexplicable parking. PC Thorndyke saw this rather confusing display of vehicle abandonment while on patrol yesterday. The driver in question will have a chance to explain at court (or they can pay the £100 fine and 3 points).”