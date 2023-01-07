The police crackdown on bad parking in Sheffield is continuing, with this car the latest to be seized.

Police said the vehicle had been recovered after it was found blocking the footpath and access to the bus stop on Holywell Road in Brightside, not far from Meadowhall. As well as being badly parked, officers from the Wincobank, Shiregreen and Firth Park Neighbourhood Poliging Team said the car was in a dangerous condition.

Just last month, a Nissan Micra was taken away after being found by police parked in an ‘appalling manner’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last May, drivers in Sheffield were warned they risked a £100 fine and three points on their licence if they parked so badly it put pedestrians, cyclists and other road users at risk. In August 2022, Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said it had received 261 referrals from people sharing evidence of bad parking and had taken action in the ‘majority of cases’.