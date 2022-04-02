And one of them is expected to cause delays of between ten and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm March 21 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route via highways England network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plan before you travel

• M1, from 8pm March 21 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, jct 35 to jct 35a, Lane closure for technology works.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 36 to junction 34, Lane closure for inspections/survey.

• A631, from 6pm to 10pm on March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Utilita Arena, Sheffield.

• A631, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, slip road closure for sign works, diversion route via National Highways and Local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 35 to junction 35a, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A631, from 6pm to 10pm on April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.

• A61, from 8pm April 4 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 35, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvements works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for sign works.

• A631, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.

• M1, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 35a to junction 35, Lane closures for sign works.

• M1, from 8pm April 7 to 5am April 13, slight delays: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35a, Lane closure for technology works.

• A631, from 6pm to 10pm on April 9, slight delays: M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.

• A631, from 3pm to 7pm on April 10, slight delays M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.