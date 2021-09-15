Road closed due to police incident: Traffic and travel news for Sheffield and South Yorkshire this morning

Bus services were being diverted via Barbers Avenue, in both directions as a result of the incident, but they have now been restored to their usual routes, says Travel South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted but details have not yet been released by the force.

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to construction work on A61 London Road at Broadfield Road. The AA expects it will affect traffic in and out of Sheffield.

Rawmarch HIll. Picture: Google

The M1 soutbound between junction 33 (Rotherham) and junction 32 (Sheffield) has been affected by a broken down vehicle.

Due to staff shortages, Stagecoach Yorkshire will not be operating a number of journeys. They are service 8 at 19:42 Rotherham to Rotherham; service 218 at 20:20 Rotherham to Mexborough; and service 218 at 20:58, Mexborough to Rawmarsh Depot.

Due to operational difficulty several buses have been cancelled in Doncaster. They are the 0800 51 Interchange; 0940 50a Interchange; 10.50 50 Interchange; 12.00 51 Interchange and 13.40 50a Interchange.

Traffic on the M1 before junction 33.