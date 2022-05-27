Rachel Carter gained 66 signatures on her petition calling for a zebra crossing on Flash Lane, Bramley.

Councillor Greg Reynolds, who represents the Barmley and Ravenfield ward on RMBC, read a letter from Ms Carter during the full council meeting on Wednesday (May 25), which stated: “I decided to create a petition for a zebra crossing due to the fact that it can be very difficult to cross Flash Lane.”

The letter added that a number of new housing developments may add to traffic in the area.

“The road is already busy from other developments. It is extremely hard to cross.

“Although it is a 30 mile an hour limit and a light up sign warning people that it is the limit, many people ignore this and continue to speed.

“By providing a crossing, it will encourage more people to walk as they will feel safe crossing the road, and it will make cars stop for pedestrians. It will also help slow cars down along this road.

“All I ask is that you take into careful consideration the huge impact a zebra crossing would achieve for all the community here in Bramley.

“It would make a huge difference to everybody’s lives, just by being able to cross the road safely.”