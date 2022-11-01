This is the seventh round of strikes as a bitter dispute between the Government and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) over poor pay for rail workers. National strike action is taking place on November 5, 7 and 9, and will affect services across Yorkshire.

On all three days of strike action there will be a limited service throughout Yorkshire and the north of England with some lines closed all together. Crucially, no trains will run from Yorkshire to the capital, scuppering the travel plans of many.

What train services in and around Sheffield will be affected by latest strikes?

No trains will run between Sheffield and London on Saturday, November 5, passengers have been advised, as the national rail strikes continue

On each day, no trains will run between: Sheffield and Manchester / Lincoln; Leeds and Bradford Interchange / Halifax / Hull; Newcastle and Carlisle / Middlesbrough / Hartlepool; Scarborough and Hull / York.

Train operator Northern is advising passengers not to travel, while TransPennine Express will only run a limited service between York and Huddersfield on strike dates. Anyone travelling to a major event should find alternative transport.

There is likely to be a knock-on effect in the days following the strikes and passengers are advised to check their journeys on National Rail.

What have Network Rail and RMT said about latest strike action?

Matt Rice, north and east route director for Network Rail, said: “I’m really sorry for the impact that this latest round of industrial action will have on passenger’s plans. We’re only able to offer a very limited service across Yorkshire, and trains that do run are likely to be busier than usual.

“Our best advice is to plan ahead, check your journey before setting off, and to only travel by train if it’s necessary on strike days. Thank you for bearing with us as we continue conversations with the trade unions to come to an agreement.”

The RMT is striking over workers pay and are asking for a pay rise in line with inflation, something the government have so far rejected.