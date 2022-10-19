The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union bosses have confirmed new strike dates that are set to occur in November in the UK - including Sheffield. As the RMT covers rail companies across the UK, it is set to be a countrywide strike.

The strikes are in response to unsuccessful talks between RMT and Network Rail, after RMT claims Network Rail enacted a “u-turn” on their decision to give rail workers an adequate pay rise. Additionally, RMT also claims that Network Rail are seeking to impose unsociable working hours and job cuts upon rail staff.

However, Network Rail claim they have offered an improved deal to rail workers, with a pay rise of 8% over two years ( inflation in the UK has recently risen by 10.1%). In response to RMT, Network Rail has accused the union of forcing “damaging strikes”.

Additionally, they have also deemed RMT’s demands to be unrealistic, citing a budget deficit and a lesser amount of annual customers using trains. As a result, Network Rail claim they do not have the money necessary to meet RMT’s demands.

We’ve put this piece together to help commuters who may be affected by the rail strikes. We’ll be detailing when the strikes will be happening and why RMT have decided to picket on these days.

When will the November rail strikes take place?

RMT union members will be on strike on November 3, 5 and 7. Therefore, on these days, train services are likely to be heavily disrupted - the vast majority of them will not be running.

In a press release on RMT’s website , RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The dishonesty of Network Rail bosses has reached a new low in this national rail dispute.

“On the one hand they were telling our negotiators that they were prepared to do a deal while planning to torpedo negotiations by imposing unacceptable changes to our members’ terms and conditions. Our members are livid with these duplicitous tactics, and they will now respond in kind with sustained strike action.”

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has accused Network Rail of using “duplicitous tactics”.

Conversely, Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “A two-year 8% deal, with discounted travel and a new extended job guarantee to January 2025, is on the table ready to be put to our staff.

“Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer. Me and my team remain available for serious talks and continue to negotiate in good faith.

