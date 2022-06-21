Rail strikes Sheffield: Network Rail urges passengers to only travel if necessary as country-wide walkout starts today

Network Rail has issued a plea for passengers only to travel if necessary as nationwide strikes begin today over pay and conditions.

By Harry Harrison
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 8:35 am

A severely disrupted timetable will be in operation this week as only 20 per cent of services will be running across the country.

Trains will begin operating later and finish earlier, between 7.30am and 6.30pm, as rail staff from the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) strike this week.

Sheffield Station. Services in and out of Sheffield will be heavily reduced as part of the strikes.

The strike days, Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25, will see the heaviest disruption, with services also reduced between strike days.

Network Rail urges passengers who must travel to plan ahead and leave time for unexpected disruption.

The last train from London to Sheffield will depart at 3.31pm and the final Sheffield to London service will depart at 4.00pm.

Northern, East Midlands and Transpennine services from Sheffield Station are also heavily disrupted, with many operating at a one train per hour.

