Is my train at Sheffield Railway Station affected by the strike action?

Travellers across England, Wales and Scotland are facing reduced train services this week by what has been called the “biggest rail strike in 30 years”.

Although last-minute talks between unions and rail bosses will continue today, a temporary timetable will take effect tonight (June 20)

passengers at Sheffield Railway Station will see a 80 per cent reduction in services on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week during the national train strikes.

To help you out, The Star has listed all trains running Sheffield during the strikes on on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In real terms, there is an approximately 80 per cent reduction in services, with walkouts expected across almost all major lines, resulting in many services not running at 5pm.

Rail replacement buses are being run at many stations, and tickets are frequently being accepted by other operators and on other days.

Passengers should only travel by train if necessary, Network Rail says, and to plan their journey ahead of time.

Here’s which services are running to and from Sheffield on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

– Sheffield to Leeds via Moorthorpe, Northern Service

There will be one train per hour departing from Sheffield to Leeds at: 0816; 0915; 1015; 1115; 1212; 1315; 1415; 1515; 1615.

There will be one train per hour arriving to Sheffield from Leeds at: 0901; 1001; 1101; 1201; 1300; 1401; 1501; 1601; 1701; 1801.

Customers with any ticket dated for June 21-16 can use their ticket on June 20, June 27 and June 28.

– Sheffield to Cleethorpes, TransPennine Express service

There will be one train departing approximately every two hours from Sheffield to Cleesthorpe at; 0730; 0912; 1212; 1412; 1611.

There will be one train arriving approximately every two hours from Cleesthorpe to Sheffield at; 0906; 1102; 1406; 1606; 1806.

– Liverpool to Norwich via Sheffield, East Midlands Railway service

This service is reduced and will not go to Liverpool or Norwich, and will instead terminate at Sheffield and Nottingham.

There will be one train per hour departing from Sheffield and terminating at Nottingham at; 0744; 0840; 0940; 1040; 1140; 1240; 1340; 1443; 1540; 1640

There will be one train per hour arriving into Sheffield from Nottingham, where it will terminate, at; 0841; 0937; 1037; 1138; 1236; 1337; 1435; 1537; 1637; 1736.

– Sheffield to London St Pancras, East Midlands Railway service

This replacement service is only timetabled for Tuesday and Thursday

A strike will also take place across the London Underground on Tuesday, with Transport for London advising passengers to walk and cycle instead.

There will be one train per hour departing from Sheffield to London St Pancras at; 0900; 1000; 1100; 1200; 1300; 1400; 1500; 1600; 1701; 1800.

There will be one train per hour arriving into Sheffield from London St Pancras, where it will terminate, at; 0845; 0942; 1042; 1142; 1241; 1342; 1442; 1542; 1642; 1744.