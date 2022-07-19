Rail provider warns Sheffield customers to only travel if absolutely necessary in today's heat

There will be no services at all between Sheffield and Cleethorpes today (July 19) and disruption is extremely likely across the whole network.

With weather warnings in place, and exceptionally high temperatures expected today, a number of heat speed restrictions and line closures will be put in place with the rail operator running a severely reduced timetable.

Transpennine Express is asking passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary during Tuesday's heatwave.

Customers planning to travel between Sheffield and Cleethorpes are asked not to attempt travel as no services will be operating and no alternative transport will be available.

There will also be no services running between Hull and Manchester Piccadilly, Redcar Central and Manchester Piccadilly, or Huddersfield – Leeds (local stopper).

Any tickets already purchased for travel today will be valid on services up to and including July 21, or full refunds can be obtained via their website.

In a statement, Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “The wellbeing of our customers and colleagues is our top priority and with speed restrictions and line closures in place (July 19) we will be operating a significantly reduced train plan.

“Some key routes will be severely impacted, and we will be unable to run a service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes. Customers are therefore asked not to travel on this route tomorrow.