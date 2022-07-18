Firefighters are at the scene near Sidling Hollow, near Stannington, where they were called at around 2.30pm on July 18, with thick plumes visible miles away.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had dispatched two crews to tackle the blaze but the number would be increased to five.

A 37-year-old resident who spotted the fire said: “You can see the smoke bellowing all across the valley from miles around.

A large fire has engulfed Sheffield grassland on Monday afternoon.

"I saw a fire engine going to the scene along Loxley Road with the sirens on. I'm assuming it's related to the heat and is a grass fire. I just hope it doesn't get too out of control."

Earlier today at 1.40pm, nine fire engines were sent to the scene of a huge grassland blaze at Skellow Road in Carcroft, Doncaster.