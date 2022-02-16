TransPennine Express (TPE) has issued updated guidance for those planning on travelling by train on Sunday, February 20 during a period of strike action.

Northern will be operating some trains via their Calder Valley route and on the Leeds to Brighouse-Bradford-Leeds circuit, but these will be far busier than normal.

TransPennine Express is introducing a reduced timetable during periods of strike action.

On Sunday, February 20, TPE will operate a limited service on the following routes:

Manchester – York via Huddersfield and Leeds

York – Scarborough

Hull- Leeds - Manchester

Edinburgh – Carlisle – Preston

Edinburgh - Newcastle

Manchester Piccadilly - Sheffield

Doncaster – Cleethorpes

The union RMT has also announced further planned strike action by its TPE conductors all day on February 27 and March 6.

Services during the strikes could change at short notice, and anyone travelling on these dates can check services times and alterations via the TPE website.

Customers should also allow extra time for journeys as the services TPE is able to operate will be far busier than normal.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are going to do all we can to keep people moving under difficult circumstances but, as with last Sunday, we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service. We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible.

“Anyone planning on using the train this Sunday is urged to only do so if they absolutely have to. If your journey is vital, plan and check carefully before travelling and allow plenty of extra time. The trains we are running are likely to be far busier than normal.”

A spokesperson for Northern said: “We will endeavour to absorb the additional passengers however anyone thinking of travelling on these services should prepare for them to be very busy and they may want to consider travelling at alternative times.”