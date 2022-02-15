Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers have announced a walkout this weekend on Saturday, February 19, as well as on March 5.

It means many CrossCountry services will be cancelled on those days, which includes the last Saturday of the February half term.

It is also asking customers to check its website for more details and alter their travel plans where possible.

CrossCountry has confirmed it will be affected by strike action on February 19 and on March 5, 2022.

The strike is in protest at the use of managers to cover senior conductor and train manager duties.

CrossCountry says it has a “long history” of managers holding a “variety of competencies”.

Tom Joyner, managing director at CrossCountry, said: “We are disappointed that we have not been able to find a way forward with our union colleagues. These strikes will cause significant disruption to our services at a time when we should be working together to welcome customers back. While we remain open to continuing talks with the RMT to prevent these strikes, we are committed to our approach as this provides the best future for our customers, colleagues and our industry.”

The long-distance operator, whose services run across the country, including into Scotland and Wales, said it will only be able to run a limited service on the days affected.