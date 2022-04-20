Rail passengers from Sheffield can apply for discounted tickets

Rail passengers from Sheffield will now be able to book train tickets with discounts as high as 50 per cent off as part of a new scheme by the Government and rail industry.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 9:18 am

The sale is the first of its kind and is hoped to encourage people to visit different places and boost UK tourism.

Read More

Read More
Pictures of 13 lost Sheffield railway stations that time forgot

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “​​For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Discounted train tickets available to encourage people to visit new places to boost tourism

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country.”

Tickets went on sale yesterday.

Jacqueline Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it’s more than just a journey, it’s a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love.”

Tickets can be purchased online from participating retailers where users can find significant discounts such as London to Edinburgh for £22.

Rail passengersSheffieldGovernmentGrant ShappsLondon