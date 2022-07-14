Potential closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is the “reality of the Government’s failed levelling up agenda” says MP

Dan Jarvis, who was mayor of the Sheffield City Region, now the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority from 2018 until 2022, proposed a rail link to the airport during his time in office.

Supporters claimed it would create 72,000 new jobs and bring in £3.2bn of income to South Yorkshire.

Dan Jarvis MP

The £300m scheme was rejected by Ministers in 2020, as it ‘would not offer value for money’.

Mr Jarvis, who is also the MP for Barnsley Central, says the proposals would have “significantly enhanced the commercial viability” of the airport, after bosses at Doncaster Sheffield airport ‘reluctantly concluded aviation activity may no longer be commercially viable’ and triggered a six-week consultation process set to conclude at the end of August.

The consultation aims to work out ‘how best to maximise and capitalise on future economic growth opportunities for Doncaster and the wider Sheffield City Region’.

Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central said:“We put forward detailed and credible proposals for enhanced rail connectivity to DSA — which the Government did not support. We applied for a Freeport at the site, which they also did not support.

“Both proposals would have significantly enhanced the commercial viability of DSA and the surrounding site.