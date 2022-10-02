News you can trust since 1887
Pitsmoor crash: Buses diverted as collision blocks Barnsley Road and Scott Road in Sheffield

Buses have been diverted on a major Sheffield road after a collision this afternoon, Sunday, October 2.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 3:26 pm
Barnsley Road and Scott Road in the Pitsmoor area of the city are both blocked due to the crash, first reported by bus operator First South Yorkshire at around 3pm today.

First said bus services 1A, 20, 75, 76, 95, 95A and 95 were being diverted in both directions via Burngreave Road / Minna Road / Cooks Wood Road / Shirecliffe Road / Longley Avenue West / Herries Road.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police.

Scott Road and Barnsley Road in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield have both been blocked following a crash, with buses placed on diversion. File picture by Andrew Matthews/PA

