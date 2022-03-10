The Sainsbury’s station on Archer Road was this morning unable to provide anything other than super unleaded, which is currently selling for more than diesel on average in the UK.

It comes after the forecourt was rated on March 8 as the cheapest place to buy petrol in Sheffield, when it was available for 147.7p per litre.

Sainsbury's petrol station on Archer Road, which two days ago was rated as the cheapest forecourt in Sheffield, has run out of fuel. File photo. Credit: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Oil prices peaked at $139 a barrel this week, the highest level for almost 14 years.

The latest report on fuel prices from the RAC on March 8 said unleaded petrol costs 158.2p per litre on average in the UK, with diesel worth 165.24p. Super unleaded is selling for 169.93p on average.

Sainsbury’s has been contacted for a comment.

The RAC has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to implement an immediate 5% cut on the tax to ease pressure on households and businesses facing spiralling costs.

VAT makes up around 16 per cent of the price of a litre of fuel. The motoring group’s fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, said a cut in VAT from 20 per cent to 15 per cet would save drivers more than 6p per litre at current prices.