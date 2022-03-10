Petrol prices: Sainsbury's petrol station in Sheffield rated city's cheapest runs out of diesel and unleaded
A Sheffield petrol station that was this week rated the cheapest in the city has run out.
The Sainsbury’s station on Archer Road was this morning unable to provide anything other than super unleaded, which is currently selling for more than diesel on average in the UK.
It comes after the forecourt was rated on March 8 as the cheapest place to buy petrol in Sheffield, when it was available for 147.7p per litre.
Oil prices peaked at $139 a barrel this week, the highest level for almost 14 years.
The latest report on fuel prices from the RAC on March 8 said unleaded petrol costs 158.2p per litre on average in the UK, with diesel worth 165.24p. Super unleaded is selling for 169.93p on average.
Sainsbury’s has been contacted for a comment.
The RAC has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to implement an immediate 5% cut on the tax to ease pressure on households and businesses facing spiralling costs.
VAT makes up around 16 per cent of the price of a litre of fuel. The motoring group’s fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, said a cut in VAT from 20 per cent to 15 per cet would save drivers more than 6p per litre at current prices.
He commented on Wednesday: “Another day of record average pump price highs is putting petrol on a rapid journey towards 160p a litre and diesel to 165p. Given the speed of increases, drivers could unfortunately see this by the end of the week.”