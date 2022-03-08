Petrol prices Sheffield: Where can I find the cheapest fuel in the city?
With the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, motorists are seeing record-breaking prices at the petrol and diesel pumps.
Fuel prices are on the rise, as is the general cost of living in Sheffield. To help you out, we’ve listed all the currently active petrol stations in Sheffield, listed from cheapest to most expensive. There is a difference of more than 25p between the least and most expensive stations at this time – so there’s plenty of money to be saved.
Costco Sheffield (Costco Sheffield Automat) – 145.7p
Sainsbury’s Archer Road - 145.9p
Morrisons Sheffield Meadowhall – 147.7p
Co-op Birley Moor Road – 147.9p
Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale – 148.9p
Total Dronfield (Total Coal Aston) – 148.9p
Asda Sheffield Manor Top Automat – 149.7p
Asda Sheffield Handsworth – 149.7p
Texaco Ecclesall Road (MFG Banner Cross) – 149.9p
Sainsbury’s Wadsley Bridge (Meadowhall South) – 149.9p
Morrisons Catcliffe – 150.7p
Unbranded Parkway Avenue (Certas Energy Sheffield HGV) – 150.9p
Low Prices Always Sheffield (Sheffield Service Station) – 151.8p
Shell Ecclesall Road (Shell Waitrose Sheffield) – 151.9p
Jet Northfield Road (MFG Cutlers) – 151.9p
Jet Bradfield Road (HKS Hillsborough) – 151.9p
Shell Carlisle Street – 151.9p
Esso East Bank Road (RSS Norfolk Park) – 152.9p
Morrisons Hillsborough – 152.9p
BP Sheffield Road (MFG Tinsley) – 152.9p
Sainsbury’s The Moor (Meadowhall North) – 152.9p
Morrisons Ecclesfield – 152.9p
BP Bramall Lane (Bramall Lane Filling Station) – 153.9p
Esso Fulwood Road (Fulwood Express) – 153.9p
Tesco Sheffield Saville Street Extra – 155.9p
Shell Herries Road (MFG Norwood) – 155.9p
Esso Prince of Wales Road (Parkway Service Station) – 155.9p
Esso Wordsworth Avenue – (RSS Parsons Cross) – 155.9p
BP Chesterfield Road (RSS Meadowhall) – 155.9p
Shell Ecclesall Road (Sheffield Service Station) – 158.9p
Shell Greenland Road (Ring Road Filling Station) – 158.9p
Esso Ridgeway Road (MFG Gleadless) – 158.9p
Jet Meadow Bank Road (Meadowbank Filling Station) – 158.9p
Texaco Penistone Road (Penistone Road Service Station) – 159.9p
BP Leppings Lane (Spar Hillsborough Service Station) – 159.9p
Shell Bawtry Road (Shell Canklow Bridge) – 159.9p
Shell Netherthorpe Road (St. Phillip’s Service Station) – 160.9p
Shell Handsworth Road (Crest Service Station) – 160.9p
Esso Bawtry Road (Brinsworth Service Station) – 161.9p
BP Greenland Road (Darnall Service Station – 170.9p