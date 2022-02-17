Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road has today (February 17) published regional rail usage statistics for 2020-21. They show that the number of passengers entering and exiting Sheffield railway station fell to 1,906,820 in 2020-21 from 10,094,758 the previous year.

At Meadowhall, the fall was down from 1,796,048 to 379,456.

The fall in Great Britain of 78% “represented the lowest level of annual passenger usage since before the time series began in 1872,” said the ORR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of people using Sheffield railway station last year fell to one fifth of its usual level because of the pandemic, new figures show

The total number of rail journeys for the Yorkshire and the Humber was 15.3 million in 2020-21, which equates to 20.7% of the 73.8 million in 2019-20.