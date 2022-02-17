Covid-19 pandemic: Sheffield railway station journeys cut to one fifth of normal levels
The number of people using Sheffield railway station fell to less than one fifth of its usual level during the pandemic last year, new figures reveal.
Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road has today (February 17) published regional rail usage statistics for 2020-21. They show that the number of passengers entering and exiting Sheffield railway station fell to 1,906,820 in 2020-21 from 10,094,758 the previous year.
At Meadowhall, the fall was down from 1,796,048 to 379,456.
The fall in Great Britain of 78% “represented the lowest level of annual passenger usage since before the time series began in 1872,” said the ORR.
The total number of rail journeys for the Yorkshire and the Humber was 15.3 million in 2020-21, which equates to 20.7% of the 73.8 million in 2019-20.
Yorkshire and the Humber recorded 4.9 million journeys to or from other regions, 16.7% of the 29.3 million in 2019-20.