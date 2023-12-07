Opening of new market gate bridge into Barnsley town centre delayed due to electrical problem

A new £12m bridge which was set to open tomorrow has been delayed due to an electrical problem.

Construction began on the bridge, which will replace the temporary Jumble Lane crossing, in July 2022, and it was due to open tomorrow.

It will be fully accessible with lifts at both ends, and cyclists will be able to take their bikes into the lifts, or walk them up the steps using the dedicated cyclist groove.

However, the council has apologised after an electrical problem means the opening of the bridge, which will link the new town square with the transport interchange and Market Gate car park, has been delayed.

The bridge under construction last month

A Barnsley Council spokesperson said: “We had been looking forward to beginning a phased opening of the new Market Gate Bridge tomorrow.

“Unfortunately, our contractors have let us know about an electrical problem which appears to be caused by water leaking into the bridge’s equipment room. This requires urgent investigation and repair and sadly it will not be safe to open the bridge tomorrow as planned.

“We apologise for this disappointing news and we’ll let everyone know when the rearranged opening is as soon as possible.

“You can still enjoy the Christmas Market this weekend. The temporary bridge will remain open so please come and enjoy our fantastic town centre. We’ve been in touch with Network Rail to let them know we’re postponing the removal of the temporary bridge, which had been planned for Saturday.