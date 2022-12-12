Norton Avenue bus crash Sheffield: Collision causes transport delays as trams disrupted
A bus crash on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads caused major tranport delays this morning.
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 11:59am
The vehicle was involved in a collision this morning on Norton Avenue – and trams between Sheffield Cathedral and Herdings Park, had to be stopped for around two hours as a result.
The first tram left the Cathedral at 10.12am, over two hours after the bus crash. A recovery vehicle was sent out to move the bus.
Trams were also disrupted again later – after a passenger was taken ill on board.
A bus crash on Norton Avenue, pictured, caused major tranport delays this morning.
The 10.28am, from Gleadless Townend to Halfway and the 10.51am from Halfway to Malin Bridge were both cancelled as a result.