Penny Lupton and her train-driver dad, Andrew Lupton, came up with Whistle the Dog as part of an internal competition allowing Northern colleagues to create a character to be an icon for the train operator. After many sketches and drawings were submitted, Penny’s design proved the most popular.

Penny said: “My Dad is always telling me about the railway and trains. He loves his job but has told me about lots of other things you can do on the railway, not just driving. I had so much fun coming up with Whistle, he is really cute, and I was so excited to win the competition and see him become a real character.”

Whistle the Dog will commence duties of spreading educational and safety notices, promoting future careers in rail and encouraging more people to travel by rail. Northern visited Penny’s school to thank her for the design, and she helped explain the back story of Whistle the Dog, as well as some dos and don’ts for rail safety and revealing Whistle’s pet peeve – feet on seats.

Penny Lupton, who attends Ecclesall Primary School, is the brains behind Northern's new mascot, along with dad, Andrew.

Penny received a framed version of her original sketch, along with a version of the digital character inspired by her version of Whistle. He will feature on promotional children’s tickets aboard Northern services, which features a QR code taking children to dedicated page on Northern’s website. The page features information and fun games, including spot the difference.