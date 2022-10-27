The education watchdog published 11 new reports into the city’s academies and preschools between September 26 and October 27, many of them based on visits in July and August.

In a set of great results, eight schools were rated or re-rated as ‘Good’ in all areas. However, two more were rated ‘Inadequate’, and two more that received short inspections were noted to potentially now be less effective, and will now be subject to a full inspection next time.