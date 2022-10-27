The education watchdog published 11 new reports into the city’s academies and preschools between September 26 and October 27, many of them based on visits in July and August.
In a set of great results, eight schools were rated or re-rated as ‘Good’ in all areas. However, two more were rated ‘Inadequate’, and two more that received short inspections were noted to potentially now be less effective, and will now be subject to a full inspection next time.
Here are all the Ofsted reports published in the past month between September 26 and October 27.
1. Lound Junior School
Lound Junior School, in Chapeltown, received a short inspection in a visit on September 13 where it maintained its Good rating. Inspectors said pupils were "proud" to attend the academy.
https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50196670
2. Renishaw Primary School
Renishaw Primary School, in Renishaw, received a short inspection on September 14. It maintained its good rating, but inspectors noted they felt the school might not be rated as highly in a full inspection. The report said pupils are "happy and safe" at Renishaw. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50196235
3. Rainbow Rays Nursery
Rainbow Rays Nursery, in Edmund Road, was rated 'Inadequate' following a visit on August 15. Although children were seen to be enjoying themselves and staff worked well, inspectors felt there was unsafe equipment around the nursery. Rainbow Rays say they have addressed the issues and are appealing the rating.
- https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50195660
4. Appletree Nursery
Appletree Nursery, in Grenoside, was visited on September 6 and received a rating of 'Good' in all areas. Inspectors said children were "well cared for by a kind, caring, attentive staff team". - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50195291
