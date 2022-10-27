News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield schools: All the ratings for city's schools and nurseries visited by Ofsted in the past month

It was a good month for Sheffield’s schools and nurseries which almost all came up positive in their latest Ofsted reports.

By Alastair Ulke
6 minutes ago
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 12:15pm

The education watchdog published 11 new reports into the city’s academies and preschools between September 26 and October 27, many of them based on visits in July and August.

In a set of great results, eight schools were rated or re-rated as ‘Good’ in all areas. However, two more were rated ‘Inadequate’, and two more that received short inspections were noted to potentially now be less effective, and will now be subject to a full inspection next time.

Here are all the Ofsted reports published in the past month between September 26 and October 27.

1. Lound Junior School

Lound Junior School, in Chapeltown, received a short inspection in a visit on September 13 where it maintained its Good rating. Inspectors said pupils were "proud" to attend the academy. https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50196670

2. Renishaw Primary School

Renishaw Primary School, in Renishaw, received a short inspection on September 14. It maintained its good rating, but inspectors noted they felt the school might not be rated as highly in a full inspection. The report said pupils are "happy and safe" at Renishaw. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50196235

3. Rainbow Rays Nursery

Rainbow Rays Nursery, in Edmund Road, was rated 'Inadequate' following a visit on August 15. Although children were seen to be enjoying themselves and staff worked well, inspectors felt there was unsafe equipment around the nursery. Rainbow Rays say they have addressed the issues and are appealing the rating. - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50195660

4. Appletree Nursery

Appletree Nursery, in Grenoside, was visited on September 6 and received a rating of 'Good' in all areas. Inspectors said children were "well cared for by a kind, caring, attentive staff team". - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50195291

