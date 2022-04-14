Northern Rail warns trains in Sheffield could be very busy over Easter bank holiday weekend
Sheffield’s train-faring residents are being urged to plan ahead for a busy Easter bank holiday weekend.
Trains are expected to be very busy between Friday (April 15) and Monday (April 18) across the Northern network.
In addition, engineering work between Hull and Brough will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times on the following routes: Hull and Beverley; Hull, Brough and Goole; Hull, Brough and Selby.
Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore, and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.
“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times.”
Full details of Northern’s timetables the planned engineering work is available at northernrailway.co.uk and via National Rail Enquiries.