Trains are expected to be very busy between Friday (April 15) and Monday (April 18) across the Northern network.

In addition, engineering work between Hull and Brough will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times on the following routes: Hull and Beverley; Hull, Brough and Goole; Hull, Brough and Selby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train fairing passengers looking to make a getaway this bank holiday weekend are being urged to plan ahead and keep up to date on train journeys.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore, and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.

“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times.”