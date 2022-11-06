The incident took place on Sydney Road, Walkley on Thursday, November 3. The driver’s poor parking has been highlighted by South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for the team said: “Careful where you park - Bin lorries and fire engines need to get through. On November 3 this vehicle managed to disrupt the waste collection on Sydney Road. The L plate is no excuse for obstructing the road, and you really should insure your vehicle. Recovered.”

They added: “If you need to park a bit further away from your home/ business/ friends house so that pedestrians and vehicles can get past, please do so. It saves you coming back to find your car has gone, and means that your waste can be collected and your burning house extinguished. Thanks.”

