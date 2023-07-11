A woman has died after a tragic collision on a major road between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Two people have been arrested following the collision involving a car and a pedestrian, which is being investigated by police, and happened on Mansfield Road, in Aston, near the border between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Police have issued a statement on the incident, which had led to the closure of the road throughout today

They said: “We were called shortly after 6.40am this morning (July 11) to reports of a collision involving a black Ford Puma and a pedestrian on Mansfield Road in Aston, Sheffield.

A woman has died after a tragic car crash on Mansfield Road, Aston. File picture of ambulance by Matt McLennan, National World

“Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and sadly a woman, aged 56, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A man, aged 44, and a woman, aged 46, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.”

“Officers remain at the scene carrying out their enquiries, and road closures remain in place on Mansfield Road.”

Officers had earlier warned people to avoid the area in the immediate aftermath the of the collision, which is under investigation by expert traffic officers.

South Yorkshire Police said earlier today that Mansfield Road, in Aston, has been closed this morning between the junction of the A57 and Lodge Lane, as a result of the incident. Emergency services were on the scene to deal with it, said traffic officers .