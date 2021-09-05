Man airlifted to hospital after being thrown from motorbike on A57 Snake Pass due to 'terrible' road condition

The driver had to be airlifted to hospital after coming off his bike yesterday, Saturday, September 4, at around 1.45pm, and described how he had broken six ribs, a leg and a shoulder.

The notoriously treacherous road between Sheffield and Manchester had to be closed following the incident, but reopened by 5pm.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit Bikers initially tweeted that the driver had ended up on the wrong side of the road after ‘(getting the) road layout wrong’.

The aftermath of the serious crash involving a motorbike on the A57 Snake Pass

But, tweeting from his hospital bed, the motorcyclist responded: “Couldn't be more wrong… Terrible condition of road literally threw me off the bike.

“From the rider in hospital… 6 broken ribs, broken leg and shoulder.”

Police tweeted back, wishing him a ‘speedy recovery’.

They added: “This stretch of road is notoriously bad, and bumpy all over. It's a road we ride regularly and take care on. Expecting the unexpected.”

The A57 was last year named the most dangerous road in the High Peak, with 137 accidents recorded between 2014 and 2018.

After two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a collision at the top of the road last month, concerns were raised about the lack of mobile reception which left fellow drivers unable to call emergency services.