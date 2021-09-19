Major road closed due to serious crash: Traffic and travel latest for Sunday September 19

A section of the A1 southbound is closed this morning, with traffic being diverted.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 7:41 am

National Highways is warning drivers of the closure in Nottinghamshire this morning, which is due to a road traffic collision between Blyth and Ranby. Motorists are being diverted via the hollow triangle symbol along the A614, A638 and A620.

"The diversion will add to your journey times so please plan ahead,” said a spokesman

It is expected to clear between 9am and 9.30am.

Traffic on the M1 before junction 33.

