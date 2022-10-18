National Highways has revealed motorists can expect delays while work takes place between junction 31, at Aston, near Sheffield, in South Yorkshire, and junction 30, at Barlborough, near Chesterfield.

Programme delivery manager Phil Jepps, at National Highways, said: “We are committed to creating safer and smoother journeys for everyone using this stretch of motorway.

“To make sure we can carry out the work safely, we will need to close the motorway between these junctions overnight from Monday to Friday.

Pictured is the M1 motorway which will be subject to temporary overnight closures between South Yorkshire and Derbyshire to allow for resurfacing work, according to National Highways.

“We are doing this at night to minimise disruption, but we advise road users to allow more time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions.”

Resurfacing will be carried out on stretches of lane one on the southbound and northbound carriageways and road markings will be renewed, with road studs and vehicle detector loops.

The closures are scheduled to run between 9pm and 6am on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with closures on Thursdays and Fridays between 10pm and 5am.

Traffic is being diverted through five villages near Sheffield and it is hoped the scheme will be finished by early November, according to National Highways.

During the closures a diversion will be in place via the A57, B6053 and A6135 through Waterthorpe, Beighton, Westfield, Halfway and Renishaw.