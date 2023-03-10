Drivers in South Yorkshire are advised that the southbound carriageway of the M1 has reopened following a crane fire.

The M1 was closed in both directions between junctions 30 and 31 at 1.05pm today (March 10) after the fire on the northbound carriageway.

The fire service advises that this is likely to be a protracted operation to extinguish the fire and that the northbound carriageway will need to remain closed for several hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently delays of around 45 minutes on the northbound carriageway and 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway. There is congestion of three miles in both directions.

This collage of shows traffic on the M1 near Sheffield at 3.10pm after both carriageways were closed by a crane fire between J29 and 30.

The diversion route is as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northbound

Vehicles under 14'3" should follow the solid circle diversion symbol: Exit the M1 northbound at J30 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A616 At the next roundabout, take the first exit onto the A619 and continue for 4.9 miles.

At the next roundabout, take the second exit to continue on the A619 for one mile before keeping left to join the A60 Continue on the A60 for one mile until the next roundabout. Take the second exit onto the A57 and continue for eight miles to then re-join the M1 northbound at J31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicles over 14'3" should follow the solid triangle diversion symbol: Exit the M1 northbound at J30 and then take the first exit onto the A6135 and continue for 3.2 miles until the B6052 junction. Turn right at the junction and join the B6052 and then straight onto the B6053. Continue for 2.8 miles, taking the second exit at every roundabout. At the roundabout with the A57, take the third exit onto the A57 and continue northbound for 3.5 miles to then re-join the M1 at J31.

Southbound

Vehicles under 14'3" should follow the hollow square diversion symbol: Exit the M1 southbound at J31 and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A57. Continue on the A57 southbound for nine miles until the roundabout with the A60. Take the third exit to join the A60 and continue for one mile, bearing right onto the A619. Continue on the A619 for 5.9 miles until the roundabout with the A616 Take the third exit onto the A616 and continue onward to then re-join the M1 southbound at J30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad