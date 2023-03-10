The M1 is blocked in both directions due to a crane fire between J30 and J31 near Sheffield and Worksop.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue trying to stop the blaze, but the motorway has been closed in both directions. National Highways is reporting delays are building both directions.

A spokesperson for SYFR said there are currently five appliances on the scene, a mixture of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue crews. They were called to the incident at 1.03pm this afternoon and are still working to extinguish the fire, which is when they will be able to open the road again.

The blockage is between J30 (Sheffield) and J31 (Worksop) congestion is building on both sides of the M1 due to the closure. The Star will continue to bring you updates on this story as it develops.

Firefighters battle a crane fire on the M1 near Sheffield. Image courtesy of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.