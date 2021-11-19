National Highways say tailbacks are now reported at the incident, which happened between Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley and 34 for Meadowhall at around 6am.

Work continues to clear the scene.

The M1 is closed southound this morning

The latest estimate, at 1pm, was delays would last until 4.45pm, with drivers said to be facing one hour delays.

Slip roads were also closed.

National Highways said in tweet: “M1 southbound J35 #ThorpeHesley #Chapletown to J34 #Meadowhall #Sheffield #Rotherham fully closed due to a substantial diesel spillage in the carriageway. Delays expected throughout the morning peak as we work to clear the carriageway.

“There is a signed diversion route in place.”