UPDATE: National Highways are reporting this incident has been cleared, lanes have reopened and traffic is getting back up to speed. There is currently 12 miles of congestion, which is expected to ease over the course of the evening.

National Highways revealed two lanes of four had been closed on the northbound side of the M1, between J30 (Worksop) and J31 (Sheffield). The closures were said to be “due to a collision between a lorry and a car”, with emergency services and traffic officers on the scene. Motorway camera images showed gridlocked traffic as the accident was dealt with.

National Highways also reported there were nine miles of congestion on approach and urged drivers to allow extra time whilst travelling through the area. Earlier today, there was another multi-vehicle collision near to the current incident, during which emergency services closed three of the four lanes heading southbound.

A collision on the M1 near Sheffield is reported to involve a car and a lorry. Credit: National Highways