National Highways warned there was a 65-minute delay with 7.5 miles of congestion, at one point, as traffic filtered by the scene near Junction 30 for Chesterfield. Emergency services were on the scene directing the backlog of traffic by, with recovery vehicles en-route to clear the incident.

National Highways have since shared the incident has been cleared by recovery teams, with all four lanes, between J30 and J31, now open on the southbound side of the busy motorway. There are still delays as the traffic flow gets back up to speed, with National Highways predicting 20 minute waits, but they did say the wait “should not start to ease”.

Drivers may still wish to plan for extra time on their journeys if they are travelling through the area, even as traffic now gets up to speed.