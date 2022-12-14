Drivers were facing traffic chaos on the M1 today after a car overturned near Sheffield this morning.

Emergency services were on the scene and an investigation is being carried out, according to National Highways. It was announed around 10.30am that it had been re-opened. Police have said a teenager is fighting for his life after the crash.

There were three lanes closed between junctions 37 and 38 northbound, where an accident investigation was being carried out after a vehicle ended up on its roof.

National Highways initiall expected disruption to last until mid afternoon, with three lanes closed, and delays of nearly an hour.

They had reported the motorway closed between J37 and J38 near Barnsley for recovery and clear up following a serious collision. Traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slips. There is congestion running back to the M1 northbound between junctions 35A and 37, described as 50 minutes at one stage.