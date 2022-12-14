A teenager is fighting for his life after a horror crash on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, which happened in the early hours of this morning and has closed the motorway, which was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

South Yorkshire Police today said emergency services were called to the crash between junction 37 and 38 at 12.48am this morning following reports that a blue Volkswagen Golf had collided with the central reservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said in a statement: “The passenger, a 19-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are deemed at this time be life threatening. The driver, also 19-year-old man, suffered injuries, that are not deemed to be life threatening. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.”

A teenager is fighting for his life after a horror crash on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch, as officers work to establish the circumstances.

You can pass information to police via the police’s online live chat, their online portal which is on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 28 of 14 December 2022 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways were earlier reporting that they are expecting disruption to continue on the motorway until this afternoon – but they have now announced the road has re-opened.

They had put in place diversions to take traffic away from the incident. There have also been reports of traffic jams on nearby roads within South Yorkshire as a result of the incident and the displaced traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad